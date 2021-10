Govt say private sector need to step up amid driver shortage

Home Office Minister Damian Hinds says the government have provided an "unprecedented" amount of support for UK industry but "ultimately" HGV drivers are a private-sector activity.

He stresses government short-term interventions highlight how important they are but they simply need more people "attracted" to the industry.

Report by Edwardst.

