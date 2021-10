Labour: Government need to show same CO2 crisis pragmatism

Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden says the government needs to consider the wider ramifications of energy companies collapsing and show the "same sort of pragmatism" they showed during the CO2 crisis.

The government previously agreed a deal to restart two CO2 production plants.

Report by Edwardst.

