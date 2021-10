Big B 'walks into 80th', daughter Shweta corrects it to '79th'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday and he shared a fabulous picture of himself on social media to ring in his birthday.

However, it was his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's comment that caught the eye of many.

