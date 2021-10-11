New Installation on National Mall in D.C. Highlights Climate Crisis

A new installation appeared on the National Mall in D.C.

This week, highlighting how the climate crisis is a ‘Code Red’ for humanity.

Set up by environmental org Climate Power, the exhibit featured 800 mason jars, each filled with organic material representing the costs of the climate crisis— from burned crops, to dying marine life, to the billions of dollars in damages these extreme weather events cause.

Multiple signs featuring phrases like ‘CLIMATE CAN’T WAIT’ and ‘BUILD BACK BETTER,’ as well as an LED screen showcasing footage of the climate crisis at work, were also featured prominently.

Said Climate Power in a statement: ‘This code red moment for humanity and our planet will define our generation and generations to come.

We need to get this done and failure is not an option.

