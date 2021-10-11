Merck Seeks Emergency Use Authorization for Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment Molnupiravir

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Monday that it is seeking emergency use authorization for its antiviral treatment, molnupiravir.

From the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At the interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%, Merck, via statement.

During a White House COVID-19 briefing last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the trial results are “very encouraging.”.

It is very important that this now must go through the usual process of careful examination.., Dr. Anthony Fauci, via briefing.

... of the data by the Food and Drug Administration both for effectiveness, but also for safety.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via briefing.

If authorization is granted, it will be the first oral antiviral treatment to fight the coronavirus.

The drug comes in capsule form.

The company said that it will provide tiered pricing so that the drug will be accessible around the world.

Merck also said it will work with generic drug manufacturers so that low- and middle-income countries will also have access.