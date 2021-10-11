Merck seeks FDA emergency use authorization for antiviral COVID-19 treatment molnupiravir

Pharmaceutical giant Merck has applied for Emergency Use Authorization for its promising antiviral COVID-19 treatment.
If the FDA grants approval, it would be the first pill in the US to treat the coronavirus disease.
Pharmaceutical giant Merck has applied for Emergency Use Authorization for its promising antiviral COVID-19 treatment.
If the FDA grants approval, it would be the first pill in the US to treat the coronavirus disease.
Merck Seeks Emergency Use Authorization for Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment Molnupiravir.
Merck and Ridgeback..
U.S. drug maker Merck has asked the FDA to authorize its experimental antiviral pill for emergency use to treat mild-to-moderate..