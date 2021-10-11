Merck seeks FDA emergency use authorization for antiviral Covid-19 treatment

Merck is seeking FDA emergency use authorization for its experimental antiviral Covid-19 treatment, molnupiravir.
If authorized, the drug would be the first oral antiviral treatment to fight Covid-19.
CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen reports.
Merck & Co. Inc. said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate..
Watch VideoDrugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new..