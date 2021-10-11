Former UFC Star Chuck Liddell Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Former UFC Star Chuck Liddell , Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge.

Liddell was arrested on Oct.

11.

Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in Hidden Hills, California, near midnight.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau (SIB), .

Liddell was taken into custody for alleged domestic battery after deputies determined there had been a physical altercation.

.

According to TMZ, Liddell has been released from jail in L.A.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.

Liddell, aka "The Iceman," is one of the highest-selling pay-per-view draws in UFC history.

Liddell, aka "The Iceman," is one of the highest-selling pay-per-view draws in UFC history.

He retired in 2010 but returned for a fight against Tito Ortiz in 2018.

He retired in 2010 but returned for a fight against Tito Ortiz in 2018.

Ortiz knocked him out in the first round.

Ortiz knocked him out in the first round