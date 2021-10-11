New Superman Jon Kent Confirmed To Be Bisexual

New Superman Jon Kent , Confirmed To Be Bisexual.

Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent (Superman) and Lois Lane, .

Will come out in the fifth issue of the DC comic series 'Superman: Son of Kal-El.'.

In that issue, it is revealed that Jon falls for Jay Nakamura, a male reporter.

Nakamura first appeared in the series' third issue, .

Lending emotional support to Jon after he "mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can.".

Series writer Tom Taylor weighed in on the evolution of the new Superman.

Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice.

Today, that symbol represents something more.

Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics, Tom Taylor, series writer, via statement.

The fifth issue of 'Superman: Son of Kal-El' drops on Nov.

9