Clark: Many lives could've been saved with earlier lockdown

Science & Technology Select Committee chair Greg Clark says the UK went into lockdown too late, and would have saved many lives if it had been announced just a couple of week earlier.

He adds the government were apprehensive to introduce restrictions as it thought the public would not obey them.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn