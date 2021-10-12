'Blues-Coverband': Paul McCartney zieht die Rolling Stones auf

Die Beatles und die Rolling Stones galten früher als Rivalen.
Beatles-Mitglied Paul McCartney hat auch heute noch eine klare Meinung über die skandalträchtige Gruppe.
Paul McCartney is, once again, sparking up one of rock and roll's greatest rivalries.
“I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” the former Beatle told The New Yorker about the group's top musical rivals.