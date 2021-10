UK's biggest ever jackpot up for grabs in EuroMillions

The UK's biggest ever jackpot is up for grabs in tonight in a EuroMillions draw after last week's rollover.

A single ticketholder could win £184 million and would overtake the current British record holder who won £170 million in 2019.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn