Coroner confirms Gabby Petito death as a homicide

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue has ruled that Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.
CNN’s Jean Casarez takes a look at the announcement.
The disappearance last month of the young woman during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend captivated the country.
A coroner announced the cause of death. Petito was reported missing by her parents, setting off a widespread search. Her boyfriend,..