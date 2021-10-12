Europe Court Dismisses Case Looking to Hold Vatican Accountable For Decades of Abuse

On October 12, a European court ruled that the Vatican could not be held liable for sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests or other clergy members.

ABC reports that the court pointed to the Vatican's sovereign immunity which protects the Holy See from accountability.

Two dozen people in Belgium who said they were victims of abusive priests brought a case before the European Court of Human Rights.

The 24 victims argued the Holy See should be liable for decades of covered up cases involving priests who raped and molested children.

Belgian courts ruled the plaintiffs had no jurisdiction because of the Vatican's immunity as a sovereign state.

The higher European court supported the decision of the Belgian court.

Judge Darian Pavli disputed the Belgian court’s ruling regarding the sovereign authority of the pope.

He argued Belgian judges failed to consider evidence that the pope hires and fires bishops.

He also pointed to the Vatican's policy of silence over the handling of abuse cases worldwide.

Pavli went on to say the European tribunal should have found that the victims had been deprived of access to a court.

ABC reports that the Vatican has successfully argued in U.S. courts that the pope is not the boss of his bishops.

The ruling has blocked attempts by victims who have similarly tried to hold the Holy See and the pope accountable for the abuse they suffered