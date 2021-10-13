Eternals Movie - In The Beginning

Eternals Movie - In The Beginning - Plot synopsis: The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Directed by Chloe Zhao starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie release date November 5, 2021 (in theaters)