Why are the EU and UK arguing over Northern Ireland?
Credit: FRANCE 24 EnglishDuration: 01:48s 0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
-
Gas storage project off coast of NI given green light, creating 400 jobs during construction
Belfast Telegraph
-
EU readies measures to help post-Brexit trading in Northern Ireland
FT.com
-
Brexit: Northern Ireland protocol row is a negotiation not a standoff, for now
Sky News
-
Northern Ireland expected to give go-ahead to gas storage facility
FT.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Angry Neil Lennon eviscerates 'abysmal' Northern Ireland in fiery TV takedown
Daily Record
The former Celtic boss could barely hide his displeasure at the final whistle as Ian Baraclough's side came up short in Bulgaria.
-
Where are Northern Ireland heading? Key questions after Bulgaria collapse
BBC Sport
-
Where are Northern Ireland heading? Key questions after World Cup hopes ended
BBC News
-
Conor Bradley’s performance offers positives following Northern Ireland defeat
Belfast Telegraph
-
Brexit: EU to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol
BBC News