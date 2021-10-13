Local emergency declared as California battles devastating wildfires

A major Southern California highway remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place from a growing blaze driven by intense winds that raised the risk of wildfires in much of the state.
A major Southern California highway remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place from a growing blaze driven by intense winds that raised the risk of wildfires in much of the state.
A major Southern California highway remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place from a growing blaze driven by..