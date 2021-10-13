Fast-Moving Alisal Fire Threatens Santa Barbara, Prompting Evacuations

NPR reports that a growing blaze driven by intense winds raised the threat of wildfires across much of California.

County fire officials said that as of October 13, the Alisal Fire covered 21 square miles along coastal Santa Barbara County.

The fire came as powerful gusts of wind swept across the state, toppling trees and whipping up dust clouds.

Officials said that over 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, and it was only 5% contained.

The fire erupted on October 11, forcing the only major highway on that section of the coast, U.S. 101, to be shut down.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in place for several rural communities.

The massive, fast-moving fire threatened over 100 homes, ranches and other buildings.

On October 12, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency.

They urged Gov.

Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency to free more state resources for firefighters and evacuees.

High winds have exacerbated an already dangerous situation in a state where heat waves and a historic drought have left forests and brush tinder-dry.

According to NPR, fires that began in the summer continue to burn after destroying hundreds of homes