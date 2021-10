Shubho Bijoya | Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to feature together in romantic role

One of the most loved celebrity couples, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to amaze their fans once again with their iconic role of Ram Sita after 11 years.

Gurmeet and Debina had worked together in the TV show 'Ramayan' as Ram and Sita.

The real-life couple are reuniting for the short film 'Shubho Bijoya'.

#DebinaBonnerjee #GurmeetChoudhary #SubhoBijoya #shortfilm