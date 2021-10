Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Ask Each Other 40 Questions

It's The Couples Quiz!

In this episode, we peek into the relationship of Megan Fox and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly.

They ask each other all sorts of questions (and hopefully know the answers).

Can MGK name all of Megan's tattoos?

What did they do on their first date?

Does Megan know the name of his sixth album?

Find out which one of these lovebirds knows the other best.