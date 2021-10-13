The Black Phone Movie

The Black Phone Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The phone is dead.

And it's ringing... Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use.

When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

Based on the award-winning short story by Joe Hill from his New York Times bestseller 20th Century Ghosts.

Directed by Scott Derrickson starring Mason Thames, Ethan Hawke, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone release date February 4, 2022 (in theaters)