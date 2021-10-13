The Black Phone with Ethan Hawke | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the horror movie The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson.
It stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and James Ransone.
The Black Phone Release Date: February 4, 2021
Check out the official trailer for the horror movie The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson.
It stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and James Ransone.
The Black Phone Release Date: February 4, 2021
The Black Phone Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The phone is dead. And it's ringing... Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old..