Trump campaign attorney's key role in plot to overturn election

Cleta Mitchell, a previously unknown election attorney for former President Donald Trump, is now at the center of the congressional investigation into the events leading up to the January 6 attack on the US Captiol.
CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Cleta Mitchell, a previously unknown election attorney for former President Donald Trump, is now at the center of the congressional investigation into the events leading up to the January 6 attack on the US Captiol.
CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Watch VideoLev Parnas once pitched himself in TV interviews and through an unorthodox publicity campaign by his lawyer as someone..