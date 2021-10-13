Economist: Social Security increase offsets cost of living

The Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday recipients will get a 5.9% increase next year to offset rising cost of living prices.
The Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday recipients will get a 5.9% increase next year to offset rising cost of living prices.
Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022.
The increase, a cost-of-living adjustment that applies to about 70 million Americans, comes as consumer prices have jumped sharply.