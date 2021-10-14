Fairfax Season 1

Fairfax Season 1 Trailer HD - Fairfax is an Amazon Original adult animated comedy series that follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture.

Starring Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S.

Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White—and featuring the likes of Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, John Leguizamo, and Colton Dunn, among others, in guest roles—this series is about the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.

The series is created and executive produced by longtime friends Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley.

Additional executive producers include Jon Zimelis and Jason U.

Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); Peter A.

Knight (Bojack Horseman); and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Cannobio for Titmouse (Big Mouth).

The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.