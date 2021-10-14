Taiwan Building Fire: 46 people killed as fire burns building in Kaohsiung | Oneindia News
Taiwan Building Fire: 46 people killed as fire burns building in Kaohsiung | Oneindia News

A building fire in Taiwan killed 46 people and injured dozens others according to the officials.

Fire broke out in a 13 story building in Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung on Thursday.

