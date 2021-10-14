Thursday Sector Leaders: Construction Materials & Machinery, Trucking Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Huttig Building Products, up about 21.1% and shares of Floor & Decor Holdings up about 3.5% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, construction materials & machinery shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by USA Truck, trading up by about 3.5% and Heartland Express, trading up by about 3.1% on Thursday.