Woman frustrated by roommate’s typical at-home behavior

A woman can't understand why her roommate is always home and wants her to leave.

She shared her story on Reddit's "Am I the A****** (AITA)" forum.Her roommate is a college student who takes some classes online.

She takes issue with the fact that the roommate is always home, even on weekends."I am in my 30s, and my roommate is 19," the Reddit poster said.

"While she spends the majority of her time in her room with the door closed, I NEVER have the apartment by myself"."She never goes anywhere and never does anything.

Even on the weekends, she stays locked in her room".Now the woman wants to make her roommate leave the house more.

"I just want a few hours alone in the apartment sometimes – especially since she gets all day to have the apartment to herself while I am at school" .Reddit users thought the roommate in question was doing nothing wrong."The only way to guarantee that you have alone time in an apartment is to not have a roommate and to live by yourself," one user wrote