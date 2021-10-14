Noodle, the pug who sometimes wakes up with 'no bones,' delights TikTok users

A senior pug with "no bones" has stolen the hearts of TikTok.Noodle is a 13-year-old pug with 583,000 followers.Noodle basically spends most of his time melting into his dog bed for some deep relaxation.Every day his owner Jonathan checks to see if the pug is having a "bones" or "no bones" day."Welcome back to yet another round of 'no bones' the game where we find out if my 13-year-old pug woke up with bones," Jonathan explained in a video.Noodle was laying down with his tongue hanging out on his dog bed.Jonathan lifted the pug up to see if he would stand and the canine plopped right back into bed."It's a 'no bones' day," Jonathan said.

"I don't think that's a bad thing" .On October 1, Noodle did have bones and it was certainly a cause to celebrate."Oh my gosh!

Oh my gosh!

There are bones!

There are bones today!" Jonathan said excitedly."I have never seen Noodle with bones.

I feel alive," another person said