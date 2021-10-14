Swagger Season 1

Swagger Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) is the best player in the region.

But to achieve his dream of going pro, he must battle opponents on and off the court with the help of his coach, Ike (O'Shea Jackson Jr.).

Inspired by the experiences of Kevin Durant, SWAGGER is about what it takes to make it.

SWAGGER explores the world of competitive youth basketball, and the players, their families, and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America.

Directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood starring Isaiah Hill, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhane Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, Jason Rivera release date October 29, 2021 (on Apple TV Plus)