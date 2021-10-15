Newly-wed couple says family missed their Las Vegas wedding due to Southwest flight cancelations

REENA ROY ABC NEWS YORK.A NEWLYWED COUPLE.... NOWDEMANDING AN APOLOGY FROMSOUTHWEST AIRLINES...THEY SAY... THEIRFAMILY... *MISSED THEIR WEDDINGIN LAS VEGAS... BECAUSE THEIRFLIGHT WAS CANCELLED...KIMBERLY ... AND KYLESAY... THEIR FAMLIES WERECAUGHT UP IN THE MESS... OFANCCELLATIONS LAST WEEK.THE NEW BRIDE SAID...SOUTHWEST WAS RUDE ANDDISRESPECTFUL...AND SHE SAYS... SHE COULDHAVE TAKEN A DIFFERENT ROUTE FORHER FAMILY..

TO BE THERE ..."We for sure could have eitherfound them a flight out of adifferent airline or rented abig vehicle and all my familydrove down together.

Theredefinitely could have been adifferent solution have we justhad a bit more warning andthat’s the most upsetting morethan more so than anythingelse."THE COUPLE GOT MARRIEDLAST SATURDAY ... FACE-TIMINGTHE CEREMONY WITH THEIRPARENTS...HER FATHER WAS SUPPOSED TOWALK HER DOWN THE AISLE...MEANWHILE SOUTHWESTSAYS... THE CANCELLATIONS WEREDUE TO A NUMBER OF ISSUESINCLUDING B