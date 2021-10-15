Runnin' Rebels fundraise for UNLV legend Robert Smith

One-by-one the Runnin’ Rebels shake the hand of the man who shaped UNLV’s basketball program into what it is today.

FORMER PLAYER ANDBROADCASTER.... ROBERT SMITH.IN 20-19... SMITH HAD ASTROKE... AND NOW THE U-N-L-VCOMMUNITY... IS HELPING WITHHIS MEDICAL COSTS.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR...RACHEL MOORE SHARES WHY THECAUSE IS SO IMPORTANT ... TO THETEAM.ROBERT SMITH PAVED THE WAY FOR ALOT OF THESE PLAYERS HERETONIGHT.

SO THE TEAM JUST WANTEDTO GIVE SOMETHING BACK.OBVIOUSLY THERE’S A LOT OFRESPECT HERE.ONE-BY-ONE THE RUNNIN’ REBELSSHAKE THE HAND OF THE MAN WHOSHAPED UNLV’S BASKETBALL PROGRAMINTO WHAT IT ITOS DAY."He’s a legend, a friend, justsomeone that we can really behappy to have in our lesiv."FIRST-YEAR HEAD COACH KEVINKRUGER OPENED THE DOORS TOPRACTICE THURSDAY NIGHT FOR AFUNDRAISER IN HONOR OF ROBERTSMITH."Having the team out with thecommunity, that is somethinghe’s always loved in Vegas.Always something he’s alwaysloved to be a part of, when wewere out on the road and playinggames.

So to be able to do thisis special.""5’11 Senior from Los AngelesCalifornia, Robert Smith"IN 1977 SMITH LED UNLV TO ITSFIRST NCAA FINAL FOURAPPEARANCE.HE WENT ON TO PLAY IN THE NBABEFORE HIS JOURNEY BROUGHT HIMBACK TO LAS VEGAS.HE BECAME THE VOICE OF THERUNNIN’ REBELS, SERVING AS ACOLOR COMMENTATOR FOR THE GAMES’RADIO BROADCT.ASBUT SMITH WAS SILENCED AFTERSUFFERING A SEVERE STROKE INOCTOBER 2019.HIS FAMILY SAYS IT’S BEEN A LONGAND DIFFICULT RECOVERY FOR THESOUTHERN NEVADA HALL OF FAMER,AND THE MEDICAL EXPENSES AREPILING UP, ALL WHILE HIS WIFE,GLORIA, BATTLES BREAST CANCERHERSELF."Just for him to lay thefoundation for us to be here,you know, as Rebels.

And for usto be able to give back to him,you know, for a good cause isgreat."A SENTIMENT SHARED BY THE ENTIRETEAM.

AND AS THEY PREPARE FOR ANEW SEASON, THEY’LL LOOK FORWARDTO ONE FAN CHEERING THEM ON."Being from Las Vegas, I’veknown him for almost all of mylife, so you know, just lookingup to him, he’s a Runnin’ RebelGreat."UNLV’S FIRST G