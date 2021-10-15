India's hunger 'alarming', Global Hunger Index rank falls to 101 | Oneindia News

The Global Hunger Index 2021 has ranked India 101st out of 116 countries.
India's rank has fallen from 94 to 101 this time.
India has slipped to the 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries and is behind its neighbours..
"People have been severely hit by COVID-19 and by pandemic related restrictions in India, the country with highest child wasting..