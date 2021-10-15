Mom surprises ex-husband with touching visit from kids

This couple's co-parenting style has people's hearts melting on TikTok.Lindsay McLain and her ex-husband may not still be a couple, but that doesn't mean they can't both be great parents.When McLain was driving by her ex's house, their two kids made a special request."Since their Dad only lives nine miles away from us now (he was 12 hours away), today while we were running errands, they asked to stop by his house for a drive-by hug," the mother wrote in the caption."How could we ever deny such a sweet request?".The two little ones excitedly ran up to their dad's door and gave him a hug.

It was a small gesture but incredibly meaningful for the family.The touching video received over 9.4 million views on TikTok."I wish all parents were this mature," a user commented