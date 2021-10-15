Data Suggests COVID-19 Is 11 Times Deadlier for the Unvaccinated

New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die if infected with COVID-19.

The CDC compiled data using the vaccine status of individuals in 14 states.

The study indicates that the risk of death has declined by 30% in unvaccinated adults in recent weeks.

But while the death rate has decreased, hospitalizations among the unvaccinated have risen 80% since August.

In the last two months, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for adults ages 35 to 54.

With the rapid uptake in vaccinations in the months when vaccines first became widely available, COVID-19 deaths fell sharply.., Kaiser Family Foundation, via analysis on COVID-19 deaths .

... however, with the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, insufficient vaccination rates, and local and state governments easing up social distancing restrictions, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increased again.

, Kaiser Family Foundation, via analysis on COVID-19 deaths.

Since April, fully-vaccinated individuals represent 1.2 deaths per 100,000.

Experts agree that being vaccinated is the best way to avoid hospitalization or death due to COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 reduces the risk of getting COVID-19 and helps protect you from severe illness even if you do get COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, via statement