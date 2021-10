Nihang surrenders for gruesome murder-of Dalit Sikh at Singhu border | Oneindia News

After Friday's gruesome-murder at the Singhu border farmer protest site near Delhi, a Nihang or Sikh warrior has surrendered.

Nihang Saravjit Singh surrendered to the police on Friday evening, claiming responsibility for the-murder, and was arrested.

