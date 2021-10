Donation drive held for Hurricane Ida victims

A joint effort was organized Saturday to help people in Louisiana heavily impacted by Hurricane Ida.

IDA.IT'S BEEN ABOUT A MONTH SINCEIDA MADE LANDFALL BUT PEOPLEARE EITHER STILL DISPLACED ORIN NEED OF SUPPLIES.

THAT'SWHY THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE ALONG WITHCITY LEADERS AND THE PLACE OFPE AHORE TEAMING UP FOARDONATION DRI.VE((TAKE SOT)) LANCE IVEYATTORNEY, LYTAL, REITER,SMITH, IVEY & FRONRATH BVP442410:2498::19 YOU KNOW THEY'RESTEPPING UP, THIS IS WHATAMERICA DOES, WHEN THE GOINGGETS TOUGH AMERICA GETS GOING.WE'VE ALREADY GOT A FULL FOOTPALLET LOADED UP INTO A 53FTTRAILER ICWHH LEAVES TOMROWORFOR LOUISIANA.

CHARLES BENRDECEO, PLACE OF HOPE BVP 442510:30:06:01 THERE'S A LOT OFPEOPLE WHO OVER NIGHT BECOMEIN TREMENDOUS NEED.

AND THISCOMMUNITY IS RALLYING TO HELPWHERE IT HAPPENED.

NOT JUTSCOTINUING TO HELP THKIEHERE.

AMONG THE ITEMS NEEDEDARE CLEANING SUPPLIES, FIRSTAID KITS, TOILET PAPER, BABYSUPPLIES AND MORE.TONIGHTMOSTLY CLEAR, WITH ALOW AROUND 76.

