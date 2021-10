Tips to save money for retirement Tips to save money for retirement

PANICKED WITH EACH PASSINGYEAR.

BUT YOU CAN STILGL ETYOUR FINANCES BACK ON TRACK NOMATTER WHAT YOUR AGE.

FIRST:FIGURE OUT HOW MUCH YOUNEED TO RETIRE.

CONSIDER THEFOUR PERCENT RULE: IF YOU REWETO WITHDRAW FOUR-POINT-FEIVPERCENT FROM YOUR RETIREMENTPORTFOLIO IN THE FIRST YEARAND ADJUST THIS PERCENTAGE FORINFLATION IN THE COMING YEARS,YOU SHOULD HAVE ENOUGH MONEYFOR 30 YEARS BEFORE RUNNINGOUT.

FOR EXAMPLE, IF YOU WANTTO LIVE OFF OF $45,000 EACHYEAR, YOU WILL NEED TO SAVEONE-MILLION DOLLARS AND THENSOME EXTRA TO COUNTERACTINFLATION.

YOU ALSO WANT TOMAKE CATCH-UP CONTRIBUTIONS.ONCE YOU TURN 50, YOU HAVE THEOPTION TO CONTRIBUTE ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARS MORE A YEARTO AN I-R-A OR AN EXTRA $6,500TO A 401-K PLAN.

A-A-R-P SAYSTHE BIGGEST MISTAKES PEOPLEMAKE WHEN PLANNING RETIREMENT& EXPECTING TO WORK BEYOND ETHNORMAL RETIREMENT AGE,EXPECTING TO ALWAYSE BHEALTHY, TAKING TOO MANY RISKSWITH THEIR INVESTMENTS ANDTAKING ON THEIR CHILDRENDEBT, SUCH AS PAYING OFF THEIRCRET DICARDS, HELPING WITHMORTGAGES AND PAYING OFF TIRHECOLLEGE D