Bollywood Divas Of 90s & Their Lesser Known, UNSEEN Beautiful Daughters - Raveena, Mahima & More

In 90s we saw actresses like Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor and others dominating the entertainment industry with their gorgeous looks, style and acting skills but do their gorgeous daughters have the potential to take forward their legacy?

Watch Bollywood actresses of the 90s and their lesser known, unseen beautiful daughters.