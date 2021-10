House of Commons observes a minute’s silence for David Amess

The House of Commons has observed a minute's silence in memory of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was murdered in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.

The Speaker's chaplain, Tricia Hillas, told the chamber: "May the bright memory of his rich life ever outshine the tragic manner of his death." Report by Blairm.

