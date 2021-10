#BoycottFabIndia trends after Tejasvi Surya calls out ad campaign | Oneindia News

Moments after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed FabIndia for its latest ad campaign, #BoycottFabIndia began trending on social mdia.

The clothing brand had tweeted its latest Diwali collection and named it Jashn-e-Riwaz.

