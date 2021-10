911 S05E06 Ghost Stories

9-1-1 5x06 "Ghost Stories" Season 5 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - The members of the 118 race to rescue a man who claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive.

Then, they arrive at a home where the owner thinks her roommate is a ghost, Hen receives a visit from the past and Athena and family are concerned that Harry is still haunted by visions of Jeffrey in the all-new “Ghost Stories” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, November 1st on FOX.