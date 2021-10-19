Tuesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Metals & Mining Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Mercer International, off about 3.9% and shares of Glatfelter down about 2.8% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Peabody Energy, trading lower by about 15.8% and Hallador Energy, trading lower by about 10.5%.