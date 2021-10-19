Statue of Thomas Jefferson to Be Removed from New York City Hall

NBC News reports that city commissioners have voted to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson from New York City Hall's council chamber.

The New York City Public Design Commission was unanimous in its decision to relocate the statue.

Thomas Jefferson was a founding father and third president of the United States.

Jefferson was a slaveholder throughout his life until he died in 1826.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has led the charge to remove the statue, starting in the summer of 2020 with a letter to Mayor de Blasio.

In the letter, Johnson stated that he and other people of color within the City Council had found the statue inappropriate.

There are disturbing images of divisiveness and racism in our City that need to be revisited immediately... That starts with City Hall, Corey Johnson, speaker, city council of New York, in a letter to the mayor.

The aforementioned statue is a replica of a piece that currently resides in the U.S. Capitol.

We are not being revisionist.

We are not waging a war on history.

We are saying that we want to make sure that the total story is told, that there are no half-truths and that we are not perpetuating lies, Inez Barron, member city council of New York, in a statement