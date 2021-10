Heroic neighbour saves boy from gas house explosion in Ayr

Daniel Craig describes how he "had no other thought" other than rushing to help people caught in a gas explosion in Ayr.

He pulled a boy from the rubble but says he "put in as much effort as everyone else".

All four members of the family are being treated in hospital.

Report by Edwardst.

