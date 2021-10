Javed Akhtar Supports Aryan Khan, Shocking Statement On Bollywood Being Targeted | Bangladesh Hindu

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday said the Hindi film industry is under the scanner because of its “high profile” nature and it is the “price” it has to pay.

The statement comes at a time when there is a renewed attention on Bollywood and its celebrity culture after superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.