Aryan Khan bail plea rejected again, this time by special court: Updates | Oneidnia News
Aryan Khan bail plea rejected again, this time by special court: Updates | Oneidnia News

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances or NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan.

Accused will have to go to high court for relief.

#AryanKhan #CruiseDrugsCase #Bollywood