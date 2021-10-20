Aryan Khan bail plea rejected again, this time by special court: Updates | Oneidnia News

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances or NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan.
Accused will have to go to high court for relief.
#AryanKhan #CruiseDrugsCase #Bollywood
The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances or NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan.
Accused will have to go to high court for relief.
#AryanKhan #CruiseDrugsCase #Bollywood
Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court on October 20 and his legal team was quick to move HC against the..
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan would stay in jail for a bit longer. The The Mumbai Special NDPS court, which was..