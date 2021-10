Father of Ahmaud Arbery calls death of his son a 'lynching'

CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with Marcus Arbery about the murder trial for the killing of his son Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and what it’s like to be in the courtroom with his alleged killers.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. face charges including malice and felony murder and have pleaded not guilty.