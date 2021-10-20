New York City Mayor Announces Mandatory Vaccines for All City Workers

On October 20, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all city workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month or lose their paychecks.

'The New York Times' reports that the new mandate for the country’s largest municipal work force is one of the strictest in the nation.

By November 1, all city workers, including all police and firefighters, must have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Regular testing will reportedly no longer be a possible alternative to vaccination.

According to the 'NYT,' San Francisco set a similar vaccine mandate for its 35,000 city workers that also takes effect November 1.

City officials say that the mandate in New York, affects roughly 160,000 employees, 46,000 of whom have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'NYT' reports that a city official said that any worker not vaccinated by the deadline will be placed on unpaid leave.

Additionally, "a small number of employees" will be eligible for medical or religious exemptions.

According to mayor de Blasio, those who receive the vaccine from city-run vaccination sites between now and October 29 will receive a $500 bonus on their paychecks.

