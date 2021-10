Last Night in Soho with Anya Taylor-Joy | Behind the Scenes

Here's a behind the scenes look at the psychological horror movie Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright.

It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp.

Last Night in Soho Release Date: October 29, 2021